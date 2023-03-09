Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A terrorist opened fire in Tel Aviv on the corner of Dizengoff and Ben Gurion Street on Thursday evening, around 8:40 PM. Three people are wounded. Video show multiple people face down in the street. One person is in critical condition, one is in serious condition, one is moderately wounded.

בסרטונים שרצים ברשת נראים 2 אנשים מוטלים ברחוב טרם ברור הרקע וזהות הנפגעים pic.twitter.com/IDnWnhyC8D — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 9, 2023

תיעוד מחיסול המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע הקשה ב-תל אביב pic.twitter.com/FIPX7A3fYy — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 9, 2023

Advertisement





An eyewitness confirmed to JewishPress.com that there was a shooting.

פינוי נפגעים מזירת אירוע הירי ב-תל אביב. הרקע לאירוע נבדק ישנם דיווחים על זירה נוספת pic.twitter.com/SnArTz54NE — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 9, 2023

An off-duty police officer from 443’s Gidonim unit and an off-duty soldier from Maglan neutralized and killed one of the terrorists. There are unconfirmed reports of a second terrorist. The mayor of Tel Aviv has called on protesters to go home for their safety. Police are searching the area.

פיגוע הירי בתל אביב. תיעוד נוסף מחיסול המחבל המתועב pic.twitter.com/TZObIs7VM9 — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 9, 2023

המחבל.. pic.twitter.com/AzpSjvVBDJ — ינון בן חמו – inon – إينون (@inonbh6) March 9, 2023

Update from Ichilov Hospital: One injured person arrived with a gunshot wound to the neck during resuscitation efforts and is now in the operating room in critical condition, but he is stable.

Another wounded person in moderate condition suffered from a gunshot to his upper body and will be taken to the operating room in the next few minutes.

Another wounded person suffered from shrapnel and is in mild condition.

?תמונה ראשונית של המחבל בשעת הפיגוע בדיזינגוף pic.twitter.com/ecGeD8NhoA — ינון בן חמו – inon – إينون (@inonbh6) March 9, 2023

Islamic Jihad claimed it was revenge for the 4 terrorists killed in Jenin today, but he was a member of Hamas. Arabs in Jenin and Gaza are celebrating.

The Arab terrorist is reportedly from the Qalandia neighborhood or Ni’ilin.

חגיגות בקן המרצחים ג'נין על הפיגוע הקשה ב-תל אביב pic.twitter.com/Arlzp0YsVn — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 9, 2023

International Media Spokesperson for United Hatzalah Raphael Poch summarized the incident in Tel Aviv and said: “Three people were transported from the scene of the incident to Ichilov Hospital, one in critical condition having suffered gunshot wounds, one in moderate condition from shrapnel wounds, and a third individual also lightly injured by shrapnel. Likewise, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated numerous people for emotional shock and psychological stress by providing psychological first aid. Among these were three people who were transported by a United Hatzalah ambulance to Ichilov Hospital.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently in Rome, made the following statement, “There has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv tonight. We send, first of all, our hopes and our wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and we strengthen the security forces and the police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night. We will continue to build our nation and deepen our roots, and to build our common future as brothers and sisters.”

איטליה-רה"מ נתניהו מקבל עדכון בפתק על פיגוע הירי בדיזינגוף תל אביב pic.twitter.com/t5z2sCwMSx — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) March 9, 2023