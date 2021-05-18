Photo Credit: Yehonatan Valtser/TPS
Israel’s Home Front Command issued updated safety guidelines on Tuesday (May 18) as Operation Guardian of the Walls continues.

  • Schools and universities will remain closed across the south and center of the country, as far north as Netanya.
  • Workplaces and places of business can continue to operate if there is a protective area within the vicinity.
  • Several localities in Samaria, including Elkana, Karnei Shomron, and Oranit, have received separate safety guidelines in response to the ongoing situation. In these localities educational institutions and workplaces will only be allowed to remain open if they are in the vicinity of a protective area.
