More than 24 hours have passed since the Air Force brilliantly eliminated three senior members of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the previous week’s 100-rocket attack, and Israel is still gripped with anticipation of the expected response from the terrorist organization to the severe blow it received. Thousands of residents of the Gaza envelope settlements have been moved to safe lodging in vacation hotels in central and northern Israel, in Operation “Breather.” Schools are closed in all the towns and cities within the 40 km rocket range from Gaza––that’s some 300 thousand students in 35 municipalities––and residents who opted to stay home were instructed to remain within a 30-second dash to the nearest bomb shelter.

And now we wait.

IDF spokesman, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, spoke to Army Radio Wednesday morning and warned that “there could be operational developments, including rocket fire from the Gaza Strip area.” He, too, admitted his surprise at the lack of a response from the other side. Speaking to Kan 11 News, Hagari suggested the Islamic Jihad might still be in shock.

There has been speculation in Israel that the Jihad was looking for a “meaningful” retaliation, not just another volley of rockets that would be blocked by the Iron Dome system. This speculation dovetailed perfectly with the rumor about a high-level meeting in Damascus, Syria, that included all the bad guys: Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, Jihad, and the Iranian proxy militias. They debated that “meaningful” retaliation and the range of participants suggests a multi-front attack on Israel.

On Passover, Israel preferred to limit its response to a rocket attack on its northern settlements from a Hamas contingency in south Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned some severe damage that was inflicted on Hezbollah, but there was no confirmation either from the IDF or Hezbollah.

Netanyahu said Tuesday night:

“Israel’s policy is clear: Those who seek to harm Israel will be harmed. Those who kill our citizens will pay a heavy price. And those who fire on our cities and civilians will be held responsible for their actions. It may take time, but Israel will ultimately reach these terrorists. No one should doubt Israel’s resolve to defend its citizens. If that is not clear today, it will become even clearer in the future. Israel will do whatever it has to do to protect our state and to protect our people. Israel’s policy is clear and our message to the terrorists is also clear: You can run. You can hide. But in the end, Israel will get you.”

Mediation efforts are underway behind the scenes, including the UN Secretary General’s envoy and representatives from Egypt and Qatar, who are pressuring Jihad not to respond, and Hamas to restrain it.

On Tuesday, an IDF drone killed two terrorists who were about to launch a precision-guided Kornet missile at an IDF tank position near Israel’s border with Gaza (Israel Assassinates PIJ Anti-Tank Terror Cell in Southern Gaza in Operation Shield and Arrow). The Jihad may be gunning for more of that, figuring if they hit a tank, it would salvage their wounded image.

So, in summation, the next day would bring either a regional war or a puff. Call it Schrödinger’s retaliation.