Photo Credit: Mary Madigan / Flickr

Two Manhattan Democrats, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblyman Micah Lasher are going to introduce this week a bill punishing protesters who display the flags of designated terrorist organizations such as Hamas or Hezbollah with up to four years in prison, the NY Post reported on Monday.

Anti-Israel protesters in the city have gained notoriety for waving, drawing, and displaying flags, emblems, logos, and other symbols of recognized foreign terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah.

New York law has long recognized that there are some symbols, like swastikas, that often cross the line from speech to hate. The emblems of mass-murdering terrorists are no different. Proud to be introducing the SAFETY Act together with @bradhoylman. https://t.co/3rWIyl40Rr — Micah Lasher (@MicahLasher) March 2, 2025

Advertisement





Assemblyman Lasher told the Post that New York had long acknowledged that certain symbols go beyond free speech, crossing into hate and harassment, “and the emblems of mass-murdering terrorist organizations certainly fall into that category.”

The proposed Stand Against Flags of Enemy Terrorists Act would expand the definition of first-degree aggravated harassment—a Class E felony—to include displaying the symbol of a foreign terrorist organization with the intent to harass, annoy, or threaten someone.

Lasher told the Post: “We’ve long prohibited using symbols of Neo-Nazis and the KKK to intimidate New Yorkers, and now it’s time to … add the symbols of foreign terrorist organizations. The SAFETY Act will establish an important new tool in the fight against dangerous antisemitism that has sickeningly flourished since the horrific terrorist attack against Israel on October 7th.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and his husband David, a filmmaker, are the parents of two young daughters, Silvia and Lucy. They are members of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, the LGBTQ synagogue.

Assemblyman Micah Lasher and his wife, Elizabeth, live on the Upper West Side – ten blocks from where he grew up – with their three children. They are members of Congregation Rodeph Sholom and send their kids to public school.

Share this article on WhatsApp: