British Police Junction after a terror attack. April 25, 2023

Initial reports indicate one person has been shot at The British Police Junction in the Binyamin region, on Tuesday morning.

A terrorist opened fire from a passing Arab taxi. One person, age 28, has been wounded after being hit in the arm. Medical services say he is moderately wounded and conscious. He was taken to Sharei Tzedek Medical Center. The man was out at a running event in honor of the memory of fallen IDF soldiers on road 60 when he was shot.

A Yom Hazikaron / Memorial Day ceremony is set to be held at that location in a short time.

Security forces are out looking for the shooter.

