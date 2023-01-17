Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90
The entrance to the town of Halhul, near Hebron. (Archive: June 30, 2014)

An Arab terrorist opened fire at IDF soldiers manning a checkpoint near Halhul as they were checking cars. The soldiers returned fire and killed the terrorist. The attack happened around 11 AM on Tuesday.

The terrorist has been identified as a police officer in the Palestinian Authority. He left behind a suicide note before launching his attack declaring his desire to be a “Shahid” (martyr).

Advertisement


No IDF troops were wounded in the attack. It is suspected this is the same terrorist involved in a shooting attack in the area a few days ago.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAzerbaijan’s President Pushing for Territorial Justice to Open Corridor to Turkey
Next articleDefense Minister Gallant Thanks US Central Command Chief Kurilla for Regional Security, Stability
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR