Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90

An Arab terrorist opened fire at IDF soldiers manning a checkpoint near Halhul as they were checking cars. The soldiers returned fire and killed the terrorist. The attack happened around 11 AM on Tuesday.

The terrorist has been identified as a police officer in the Palestinian Authority. He left behind a suicide note before launching his attack declaring his desire to be a “Shahid” (martyr).

בהמשך ל-חלחול, מחבל שפתח בירי לעבר כוחותינו היקרים, נורה וככה"נ חוסל תיעוד מרגעי הפיגוע . ב"ה אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/h02jzWcTbq — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 17, 2023

המחבל שחוסל כשיירה על כוחותינו ב-חלחול, קצין ברש"פ תכנן למות כשהיד השאיר מכתב התאבדות https://t.co/WfT0VlkFG0 pic.twitter.com/NkG6U68Zw1 — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 17, 2023

No IDF troops were wounded in the attack. It is suspected this is the same terrorist involved in a shooting attack in the area a few days ago.