Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Two sisters in their teens and 20s were murdered and their mother was critically wounded on Friday in a shooting attack at the Moshav Hamra intersection of Rt. 57 in the Jordan Valley. The father was in a second car driving right in front of them. The family are residents of Efrat in Gush Etzion. Security forces were alerted by a report of an accident and after arriving discovered a vehicle with bullet marks. IDF soldiers are searching the area for the terrorists who escaped.

זירת פיגוע הירי בבקעת הירדן

(צילום: דוברות מד”א)@diklaaharon pic.twitter.com/x32keP5aPg — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 7, 2023

United Hatzalah emergency medical volunteers responded to the shooting incident, and United Hatzalah regional paramedic Oded Shabbat, who was one of the first responders at the scene, reported: “When I arrived, I found three people who were in critical condition. Together with other first responders, I performed CPR on the injured in an attempt to save their lives. One injured person was transported by helicopter to the hospital for further care.”

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi wrote, “It is with great sadness that we received the update on a shocking attack in which terrorists shot at a vehicle containing a mother and her two daughters, residents of Efrat. The two daughters were murdered and the mother is in critical condition. The father of the family who was driving in another vehicle in front turned around and witnessed the efforts to care for his wife and daughters. The council, the welfare and education department accompany the family members, are in contact with the welfare personnel in the Jordan Valley who are near the father of the family and his children. Welfare teams from the Efrat Council are on their way to the hospital and the Valley. The head of the council is in contact with all the parties.”

Police spokesman Eli Levy told Khan 11: “There are scans in the area to find out if it was a terrorist cell. The IDF is leading the investigation.”

He then added: “We are in Ramadan season, with a lot of incitement to terrorism on social media.”

As if to say, Ramadan is just another season. You get rain in winter, in the summer it’s sunny, and in Ramadan Arabs murder Jews. It’s just the way it is, what can you do?

Perhaps if the IDF was more engaged in killing the enemies instead of being an agent for all kinds of social agendas, the security apparatus could find ways to deal with the seasonal onslaught of murders by Arabs. These things could be inoculated against, you know.