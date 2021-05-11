Photo Credit: courtesy, IDF

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, backed by Iran, has officially taken responsibility for the non-stop rocket attacks on cities along the Mediterranean coast.

<em>Video: Aryeh Burl</em>

A 50-year-old woman was killed in Rishon Lezion. At least eight others were injured, several seriously, in the barrages.

Multiple injuries were reported in Givatayim.

Ben Gurion International Airport has been shut down.

A rocket directly hit a public bus in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, causing numerous injuries — among them the bus driver who is reported in serious condition. One missile exploded next to a bus stop, also in Holon, filled with people sheltering from the attack. Three Israelis were injured in the Tel Aviv suburb, including a five year old girl who was reported in fair condition.

The salvos were fired at the central Israeli Dan Region and the Sharon Region, as well as Tel Aviv. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in Tel Aviv and surrounds from as far south as Ashkelon and as far north as Netanya and all points in between, including Ashdod, Holon, Bat Yam, Givatayim, Kfar Chabad, Bnei Brak, Herzliya, Ramat Gan, Petach Tikvah, Rosh Ha’Ayin, Ra’anana, Kfar Sava and Rishon Lezion, among others.

Dozens of rockets were counted in the skies above Tel Aviv together with Iron Dome interceptions. In Netanya, a resident told JewishPress.com that he heard at least “15 booms so far.”

A JewishPress.com reader in Rehovot also reported “We had fireworks just now.”

According to the IDF at least 130 rockets were launched in the seemingly unending first barrage with more in the second, third, fourth and fifth salvos that swiftly followed.

Red Alert sirens continued to activate in all communities for a solid 35 minutes. Ben Gurion International Airport is also among the targets.