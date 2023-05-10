Photo Credit: Israel Air Force

Israel’s David’s Sling system was used Wednesday for the first time since 2018 during Operation Shield and Arrow to intercept a rocket fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

During the rockets launched at Gush Dan earlier today, a successful interception was carried out in the David's Sling system. The system is part of the overall multi-layered air defense system. pic.twitter.com/iaTbazHAJm — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 10, 2023

Advertisement





The David’s Sling, system, also known as Magic Wand, is an advanced Israeli military system designed to intercept enemy planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles fired at ranges from 40 to 300 km.

The system was developed by Israel together with the United States.

The system’s interceptor missiles are hugely expensive — much more expensive than those for the more often-used Iron Dome aerial defense system that intercepts short-range threats.

Just one David’s Sling interceptor missile costs an estimated one million dollars.