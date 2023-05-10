Photo Credit: Israel Air Force
An interceptor missile fired by the David's Sling aerial defense system.

Israel’s David’s Sling system was used Wednesday for the first time since 2018 during Operation Shield and Arrow to intercept a rocket fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

The David’s Sling, system, also known as Magic Wand, is an advanced Israeli military system designed to intercept enemy planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles fired at ranges from 40 to 300 km.

The system was developed by Israel together with the United States.

The system’s interceptor missiles are hugely expensive — much more expensive than those for the more often-used Iron Dome aerial defense system that intercepts short-range threats.

Just one David’s Sling interceptor missile costs an estimated one million dollars.

