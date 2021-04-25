Photo Credit: Dudi Fuld / screen grab

Two rockets were fired at southern Israel from Gaza late Sunday night. This is the third day that rocket fire was aimed at Israel by Gaza terrorists.

Neither launch triggered the Red Alert incoming rocket siren.

“One launch has been identified from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. An open-air warning was issued only,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Both projectiles exploded in open areas near the Gaza border. There were no physical injuries and no property damage was reported.

On Saturday night terrorists fired four rockets at the Jewish State. One of the rockets was aimed at the southern border city of Sderot. That projectile was blown out of the sky by an interceptor missile from the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. The rest of the rockets landed in open areas, causing no physical injuries, although some damage was reported.

On Friday night 36 rockets were fired at Israel, including six that were intercepted by the Iron Dome system. The others landed in open areas and caused minimal damage.