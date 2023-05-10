Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists (PIJ) in Gaza resumed their attacks on Israeli civilians on Wednesday evening without missing a beat.

Multiple heavy barrages of rocket fire were aimed not only at communities in the Gaza Envelope, but also as far east as Be’er Sheva and Netivot, and as far north as Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv and surrounds, and the Shefela region.

Advertisement





At least one rocket landed on a house in the town of Netivot, located of the tomb of the saintly Moroccan Kabbalist Baba Sali, but no one was injured in the strike. The home is located next to a yeshiva in the town, and rocket fire also reportedly damaged the yeshiva’s dining room, but no one was physically injured.

Following the impact in Netivot, medics discovered a 40-year-old Israeli man in the home but he was in his bomb shelter and unharmed. The man told the medics that he entered his shelter when the sirens began and then heard an explosion; when he opened the door, he said, he was “shocked to see a rocket in his living room.”

In Be’er Sheva, a 55-year-old man sustained a minor leg injury while racing for a bomb shelter, according to Magen David Adom. Two people in Ashkelon and Be’er Sheva also were treated for shock and anxiety.

The attacks came after Israeli officials confirmed that ceasefire talks brokered by Egypt were underway.

The IDF issued a brief statement saying that fighter pilots were once again attack terrorist targets across the Gaza enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to IDF headquarters at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, where he was joined at the security assessment by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.