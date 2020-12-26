Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Israel Air Force attacked Hamas terrorist positions in Gaza overnight Friday into early Saturday in retaliation for rocket fire that was aimed at southern Israel by Gaza terrorists from the enclave.

The Red Alert incoming rocket alert siren was triggered at around 8:15 pm, interrupting Sabbath Eve dinner for thousands of Jewish families across the city of Ashkelon and surrounding area, as well as in western Lachish, Zikim, Karmiya, Netiv Ha’Asara, Mevakim, and the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council district (Hof Ashkelon), and sending all of them racing for cover into bomb shelters and safe spaces.

Three people were injured Friday night due to the rocket fire; they arrived at the emergency room at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon with light injuries sustained while running for the bomb shelter.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted two rockets aimed at the coastal city of Ashkelon, the IDF Spokesperson said, adding there were no casualties reported, and that no shrapnel from the rockets landed in the area.

Several hours later, Israeli fighter jets and other combat aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets in central Gaza, including a weapons factory, subterranean infrastructure and an additional military post.

In response to the rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel tonight, the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas terror targets including:

?A rocket manufacturing site

?Underground infrastructure

?A military post Hamas will bear the consequences for all terror emanating from Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 25, 2020

“The IDF takes all terror activity against Israel very seriously and is prepared and willing to act as resolutely as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and its sovereignty,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The Hamas terror organization bears responsibility for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will bear the consequences of the terror acts against the citizens of Israel.”