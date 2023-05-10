Photo Credit: Red Alert App
Rocket Alerts. May 10, 2023

The red alerts have begun sounding as the Gazans began launching rocket barrages, just before 1:30 PM on Wednesday.

Rocket alerts sounded in Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod and areas surround Gaza. Iron Dome has begun shooting down incoming targets. There have been multiple barrage attacks since the first one.

The Sderot municipality reports 9 rockets were launched at the city and were intercepted by Iron Dome. No one was injured.

