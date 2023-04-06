Photo Credit: Raanan Gormes / TPS

There are reports of one wounded from gunfire in a terror attack near Kikar Adam in the Binyamin region on Saturday night. Road 60 has been shut down. The wounded person shot back at the terrorist.

IDF forces are searching the area for the shooter, who is currently suspected to have opened fire from either the nearby Arab village of G’eva or a from a drive-by shooter.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Reuven Marzayev who lives nearby and was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived I found the young man suffering from multiple wounds to his upper body. Together with medical teams from the IDF, I treated the man for his injuries at the scene, after which, he was transported via ambulance to a hospital in Jerusalem in light condition.”