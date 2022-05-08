Photo Credit: TPS

A deadly terror attack was stopped Sunday night when a terrorist was shot after he attempted to infiltrate into a home in the Gush Etzion town of Tekoa. The terrorist was armed with a knife.

The terrorist was shot and killed by a member of the community’s local security force. The security man’s son noticed suspicious figures outside the home and told his father who then went out and intercepted them.

Advertisement



Three other terrorists who were with him fled towards a nearby Arab village. Searches for them were ongoing.

No Israelis were wounded in the attack, which followed within minutes of a stabbing attack on an Israeli Border Guard Police officer at the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terrorist in that incident was shot and killed by security forces on the scene.

Residents of Tekoa have been told to stay locked inside their homes until further notice.