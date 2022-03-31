Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

There was a terror attack in Gush Etzion, near the communities of Elazar and Neve Daniel, on Thursday morning. A terrorist got on bus number 364 at the Elazar stop, and stabbed the victim with a screwdriver. The bus stopped at the Neve Daniel junction, on highway 60.

One person, age 28, was wounded, and currently listed in serious condition. He is being treated at Sharei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Doctors have released an update saying his condition is serious but stable, and he is in the operating room. The terrorist was shot and killed by a civilian on the bus.

פיגוע דקירה סמוך ליישוב אלעזר,המחבל נוטרל.? pic.twitter.com/tPTWU1310A — Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) March 31, 2022

United Hatzalah volunteers treated one person who was injured in a stabbing attack at the Neve Daniel intersection on Highway 60 in Gush Etzion.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Raphael Poch who was one of the responders at the scene said “The person was in moderate condition after suffering a stab wound. The attacker was neutralized by security forces. United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated three people for emotional shock.”

In an unusual change in policy, the police already returned the weapon of the civilian hero who killed the terrorist. The police normally have a policy of taking the guns away from civilians who use them and then hold them for weeks and months before returning them in order to discourage citizens from using their weapons.

Arabs have murdered 11 people, 4 in Be’er Sheva, 2 in Hadera, and 5 in Bnei Brak since this latest wave of pre-Ramadan terror attacks began a week ago. The attacks are expected to escalate further during the Islamic Ramadan holiday.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman’s responded to this morning’s stating:

“Terror attack after attack, an implosion on a national level in the face of a murderous wave of Arab terrorism that does not differentiate between the residents of Judea and Samaria and the residents of Hadera, Bnei Brak or Be’er Sheva. And this morning it happened in Gush Etzion. If it wasn’t for the decisive actions of one of our residents who quickly killed the terrorist, we would have G-d forbid suffered significant casualties. The Israeli government needs to wake up quickly. In the face of this murderous terrorism, we must use strength and determination, and not get confused with “peace conferences” when Jewish blood is flowing in the streets. The attacks will continue until the Arabs among us understand that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish People. We will win this war of independence only when we remove every question mark about the future of our country. On behalf of all the residents of Gush Etzion, I send my best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to the Gush resident who was injured in this morning’s attack, and once again I praise the resident who killed the evil terrorist. To our residents who hold gun permits – arm yourselves, practice, and take your weapon everywhere. Our enemies are trying to harm our brothers and sisters, and must be dealt with stealthily in every location.”