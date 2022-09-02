Photo Credit: IDF
An Israeli soldier participates in a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria as part of the Israel Defense Forces' "Operation Breakwater," launched in March 2022 in response to a wave of deadly terror attacks.

One person was stabbed the the Beit Anun junction, north of Kiryat Arba, on Friday afternoon.

The terrorist was shot, neutralized, and is dead.

Advertisement

The victim, a young man in his early 20s was stabbed and sustained an injury to his upper body, and is listed in moderate condition. He is being taken to Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ben Zion Cousin who was nearby when the incident occurred, was the first emergency medical responder at the scene.

Ben Zion relayed: “Together with medical personnel from the IDF, I treated the injured person who suffered an injury to his upper body. I bandaged him and stabilized him at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. The assailant was neutralized by security forces at the scene.”

Arabs in the area are currently rioting.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJoe Biden: The REAL Semi-Fascist
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...