Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

An obstruction was placed on the railway tracks between Acre and Karmiel, near Route 85 in the northern region, on Monday, according to police. The object could have derailed a train. A suspect was arrested, but subsequently released.

ניסיון פיגוע על פסי הרכבת סמוך לכביש 85, בין עכו לכרמיאל, החשוד במעורבות בהנחת המכשול שוחרר ממעצר.. pic.twitter.com/jjBZm5GMEb — ?News (@kisis007) September 27, 2022

No one was injured and no was no damage to any trains.