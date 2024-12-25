Photo Credit: TPS / Ishai Gilad

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured on the first night of Hanukkah in a suspected terrorist ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction during the evening rush hour.

According to TPS-IL, the driver of the car turned himself in, and authorities said the incident may have been an accident, and not an attack. An investigation is underway.

The victim was treated at the scene for head and abdominal wounds before being taken by Magen David Adom emergency medical responders to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The suspect initially fled in the direction of Hebron, but was captured next to the nearby Jewish community of Elazar within a brief time.

The Gush Etzion Junction is a major intersection on Highway 60 in Judea, connecting communities on the outskirts of southern Jerusalem with those further south, such as Kiryat Arba, Hebron and Pnei Hever.

The site is also a major target and for decades has seen numerous Palestinian Authority terrorist attacks against Israelis waiting at the busy bus stop.

It is not yet clear whether this incident was in fact an accident, or a terrorist attack.

