Photo Credit: Courtesy: The Dee Family

It has been released for publication that the two sisters murdered in Friday’s terror attack in the Jordan Valley were 21-year-old Maya and 16-year-old Rina Dee, HY”D, residents of the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion.

Their mother Lucy (Leah bat Tzipora) is fighting for her life in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

A memorial service was held on Saturday night after the conclusion of Shabbat at the Zayit Ra’anan synagogue in Efrat.

The Dee family made Aliyah from England, and all are British citizens, according to the UK Foreign Office. The father, Leo Dee, was a congregational rabbi in Hendon.

The shooting attack took place at the [Moshav] Hamra intersection on Route 57 in the Jordan Valley. Rabbi Dee was in a second car driving right in front of his wife and daughters when they were attacked by a Palestinian Authority terrorist who opened fire at their vehicle.

At least 22 spent bullet shells were found at the scene following the shooting. The gunman and his accomplices are still at large.