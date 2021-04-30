Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

A terrorist attempted to stab a policeman and soldier at the Shayarot Etzion traffic circle on Highway 60 at 10:45 AM. The junction connects the main highway to Beit Lechem (Bethlehem) and the northern entrance of the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion.

The policeman shot and neutralized the terrorist. No one was injured in the attack.

According to Hatzalah without Borders, the terrorist was shot in the head and chest, and is in serious condition. He was transported to Sharei Tzedek Medical Center.