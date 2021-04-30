Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90
Givat haTamar in Efrat. January 18, 2016.

A terrorist attempted to stab a policeman and soldier at the Shayarot Etzion traffic circle on Highway 60 at 10:45 AM. The junction connects the main highway to Beit Lechem (Bethlehem) and the northern entrance of the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion.

The policeman shot and neutralized the terrorist. No one was injured in the attack.

Advertisement

According to Hatzalah without Borders, the terrorist was shot in the head and chest, and is in serious condition. He was transported to Sharei Tzedek Medical Center.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Tragedy on Mt. Meron, Lag B’Omer 1911
Next articleJersey Town Sued for Discrimination Against Its Orthodox Jews
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...