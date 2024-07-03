Photo Credit: Noam Plakasa / TPS

An Israeli man in his early twenties has succumbed to the grievous wounds he suffered in an Arab terrorist stabbing attack that took place Wednesday morning at the shopping mall in Karmiel.

A second man of similar age remains in serious but stable condition.

Both were hurt when an Arab terrorist began stabbing shoppers at a shopping mall in the northern Israeli city of Karmiel.

The terrorist’s sister, who works in the mall, has been arrested.

Both young men, each approximately 20 years old, were taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya following the attack.

“When I arrived at the shopping mall I was sent to the second floor. I saw two casualties, males in their 20s, lying close to the stalls with penetrating injuries; one was unconscious,” said Magen David Adom EMT Ran Moskowitz. “We began administering emergency care, including stopping the bleeding, while performing resuscitation (CPR) on the man who was in critical condition,” he said.

“We placed them in the MICU (mobile intensive care unit) while providing medical treatment, with one in critical condition and the other conscious and in serious condition.”

The terrorist was shot and killed. According to the chief of the Israel Police Northern District, one of the wounded men opened fire at the terrorist and thwarted him from hurting others.

An investigation has been launched, police said, adding they were searching to ensure there were no additional terrorists in the area.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that the terrorist had help or that there were others still at large,” police spokesperson Eli Levy said.

