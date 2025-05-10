Photo Credit: Drdrewlondon / Flickr

Unnamed terrorists carried out failed attacks on Israeli embassies in Turkey and France on Friday.

The first incident took place at the Israeli embassy in Paris, where an “unusual envelope” was received.

Advertisement





Local security forces coordinated with the Israeli security team to inspect and deal with the envelope. No injuries were reported.

Hours later, a shooter opened fire near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. Bullet holes were seen on a building located near the consulate.

Local security forces arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised ministry staff in a post on social media, adding the incidents will not affect operations abroad.

“The wave of terrorist attacks and attempts against Israeli missions around the world proves that terrorism seeks to target us everywhere,” Sa’ar wrote.

“My appreciation goes to the Foreign Ministry staff who represent Israel in the face of constant challenges and despite personal risk. We will not be deterred. We will continue to represent Israel with pride,” he added.

Earlier this month, four Iranians and a British national were arrested ahead of a planned attack on the Israeli embassy in London.

The arrests, which took place on May 3, were made in Swindon, west London, Manchester, Rochdale and Stockport.

Three more Iranians were subsequently arrested a few days later, the Metropolitan Police announced.

Pro-Hamas terror supporters are active in both London and Paris, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly supports the terrorist organization in its war against Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: