The 27-year-old victim murdered by Palestinian Authority terrorists on Monday in a shooting in the Jordan Valley has been identified as dual US-Israeli citizen Elan Ganeles, an IDF veteran who grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Elan graduated in 2022 from Columbia University and served in the Israel Defense Forces. He volunteered in his local community as well.

We are shattered by the loss of Elan Ganeles, a US-Israeli citizen & IDF vet murdered today by Palestinian terrorists. Elan grew up in Connecticut & graduated last May from Columbia. He volunteered in his local community & sought to better the world. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZBitTN4PD2 — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) February 28, 2023

A single post on Ganeles’ Twitter account – a 2018 retweet from writer Frank J. Fleming – said, “I think you’re always going to have tension in the Middle East when there’s people who want to kill the Jews and Jews who don’t want to be killed and neither side is willing to compromise.”

The news of Ganeles’ death was confirmed in a tweet by US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, who wrote, “Sadly, I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family.”

Israeli military forces are continuing to hunt for the killers, who escaped on foot towards the Palestinian Authority town of Jericho after torching their getaway car and then switching to another vehicle in which they attempted to flee.

A series of at least three shootings were carried out within minutes, all in the same area along Highway 90 a few miles north of the Dead Sea, by what appears to have been a terrorist cell.

Highway 90 is the country’s longest artery connecting Jerusalem to the Dead Sea and Jordan Valley communities as it winds its way down towards Eilat, and north to Metullah near the northern border with Lebanon.

Within the hour, Palestinian Authority Arabs were handing out sweets to celebrate the murder, and congratulatory messages were issued by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and its ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both generously supported by Iran.

Ganeles’ death brings to 14 the number of Israelis murdered by Palestinian Authority terrorists over the past month.

Triggering the Taylor Force Act

Monday’s murder is also likely to trigger action under the Congressional Taylor Force Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on March 23, 2018.

The Taylor Force Act conditions economic assistance to the Palestinian Authority on steps taken to end violence and terrorism against Israeli citizens.

The legislation was named for Taylor Force, a US veteran from Lubbock, Texas, who in 2016 was stabbed to death in Tel Aviv by a Palestinian Authority terrorist from the Samaria city of Qalqilya while visiting the country as part of a Vanderbilt University study group.

The killer’s relatives receive a generous monthly payment from the Palestinian Authority government to reward them and him for his “service” in murdering an Israeli. The payment is several times that of the average Palestinian Authority monthly wage.

The Trump Administration cut about a third of US foreign aid payments to the Palestinian Authority under the Taylor Force Act, which orders that US assistance to the Palestinian Authority in Judea, Samaria and Gaza “that directly benefits the PA” be suspended unless the Secretary of State certifies that the Palestinian Authority has met four conditions: terminating these payments to terrorists, revoking laws authorizing this compensation, taking “credible steps” to end Palestinian terrorism, and “publicly condemning” and investigating such acts of violence. The law includes exceptions to fund Palestinian water projects, childhood vaccination programs and East Jerusalem hospitals.

Under the legislation, the US froze aid to the Palestinian Authority and to the PA and Gaza office of USAID, as well as to UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to the Arab refugees of the 1948 and 1967 wars, and their descendants.

The funding was, however, subsequently restored by the Biden Administration.

The Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act Tightens the Noose

In 2021, the Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act was introduced in the Senate by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and others to deter foreign banks from making “martyr payments” by putting at risk their access to the United States financial system.

The legislation was enacted because Palestinian Authority and other banks in the Middle East continued to knowingly process the martyr payments, sometimes in US dollar-denominated transactions. The banks managed to escape sanctions by avoiding an official US presence while maintaining correspondent accounts in the United States, thus offering a separate lifeline to the PA “pay for slay” program.

Effective February 27, 2023, funds authorized under the Foreign Assistance Act for the Palestinian Authority and Gaza are conditioned on whether the PA is taking “credible steps” to end acts of violence against Israeli citizens and United States citizens that are “perpetrated or materially assisted by individuals under their jurisdictional control” in addition to other conditions.