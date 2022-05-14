Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage

An Arab terrorist was throwing blocks at passing cars on Road 60, near Beit El on Friday. Forcing one car to stop from the attack, the terrorist then attempted to open the doors of the car and attack the passengers.

A second car driving by saw the terror attack in progress and stopped. Out of the second car came an IDF soldier who chased the terrorist. The terrorist then attempted to attack the soldier.

The soldier fired multiple warning shots which the terrorist ignored. The terrorist kept approaching the soldier with another large block in his hand, until finally the soldier shot and wounded the terrorist.

