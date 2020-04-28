Photo Credit: Screnshot from Mendi Rizel tweet

A woman, 62 sustained moderate to severe injuries Tuesday afternoon from a stabbing near the G mall in Kfar Saba. The woman was standing at a bus stop and was stabbed several times by the Arab, 19, who arrived on the scene, and then chased after her as she tried to escape. A civilian who drove by got out of his vehicle and shot the Arab twice with his firearm.

An MDA team arrived at the scene, adjacent to Weizman and Galgalay Haplada Streets in Kfar Saba, found the injured woman lying on the pavement and gave her medical treatment. She was then evacuated to Meir Hospital in the city, fully conscious and suffering from stab wounds.

The hospital said the injured woman had been admitted to the trauma room and an initial examination was made by the medical staff.

Police were also called to the scene and said the circumstances of the incident were being investigated.

MDA emergency medic Elazar Habani reported: “When we arrived on the scene, we saw a woman of about 62 fully conscious. She was lying on the pavement. We performed a preliminary examination and noticed a number of bleeding injuries. We gave her life-saving medical care that included stopping the bleeding and urgently evacuated her to the hospital while continuing treatment and reporting to the doctors who were waiting for us.”