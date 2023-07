Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A terrorist opened fire on security personnel near Kedumim critically wounding one of the Israelis on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30 PM.

Gunfire was exchanged between the IDF and the terrorist. The terrorist was eliminated.

תיעוד מחילופי הירי עם המחבל ימ”ש בפיגוע הירי סמוך לקדומים pic.twitter.com/ywVQfGNkwu — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 6, 2023

Advertisement





Residents have been told to stay indoors.