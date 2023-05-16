Photo Credit: Israel Police

Two Arab terrorists who murdered four Israelis and wounded three others last year in an attack carried out on Israel’s Independence Day, have been sentenced to four life sentences plus 20 years more, according to the Israeli State Attorney’s Office.

The sentences were part of a plea bargain arrangement between the State Attorney’s Office and the attorneys for 20-year-old As’sad al-Rafai and 21-year-old Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir.

Advertisement





Sixteen children were left fatherless after the pair slaughtered four people and wounded three others in the central haredi-religious city of Elad.

Both murderers lived in the Rumana section of the Palestinian Authority hotbed city of Jenin, but worked illegally in the city.

Oren Ben Yiftach, a 37-year-old resident of Lod, had driven them to Elad at least ten times before for work, not knowing they were illegally in Israel.

Elad Terrorists Knew Their First Victim

On May 5, 2022, the two killers called Yiftach and asked him to drive them to Elad, where they said they were working on the renovation of a synagogue. Upon their arrival, Yiftach became their first victim.

Shimon Maatuf, Fourth Elad Terror Victim Dies at 75

They then went to Park Elad, where families were still celebrating the holiday, and using hatchets and knives, hacked and stabbed six other victims. Two died immediately as their horrified children watch. A third man succumbed to his wounds earlier this year. Three others were wounded.

The pair were captured in a nearby forest close to the neighboring city of Rosh Ha’Ayin, where they were found after a 60-hour search, hiding under a bush.