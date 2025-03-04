Photo Credit: Iska Bina’s Twitter screenshot

The Movement for Governance and Democracy exposed statistics on how the High Court allocates its judicial time.

The Movement for Governance and Democracy, established in 2013, is dedicated to preserving the balance between different components of democracy in Israel. According to its website, the association aims to safeguard majority rule, individual rights, governmental fairness, and transparency.

On Monday, the group tweeted a stunning message, titled, “What is the High Court actually busy with?”

These shocking data followed:

HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS IN JANUARY 2025

Total Hearings: 216 hearings were held.

Hearings related to Judea and Gaza Arabs: 197 hearings, accounting for 91.2% of the total.

Total Petitions Filed: 546 petitions were submitted.

Petitions by Judea and Gaza Arabs: 436 petitions, making up about 80% of the total petitions filed.

We should point out that the majority of the NGOs that represent petitioners from Judea, Samaria, and since October 7, 2023, Gaza as well, are largely funded by governments and groups outside Israel, so that, like it or not, the Israeli taxpayer is funding a high court that caters to the petitions submitted by anti-Israel elements in Europe and America.

Below is a short interview (in Hebrew) with Attorney Iska Bina, from the Movement for Governance and Democracy:

