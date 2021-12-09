Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The ban on incoming non-citizen visitors will be extended beyond the initial two week period first set last month by the Israeli government, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

The move comes as Israel works to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country.

The new regulations include a mandatory quarantine for for those who arrive, including vaccinated Israelis with a booster shot, and those who have recovered from having the virus.

Travelers to the country are required to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours of boarding the flight, and then an addition PCR test upon arrival at the airport, which the traveler must pay for (NIS 80 if reserved online prior to departure, NIS 115 if paid for upon arrival).

Moreover, the traveler must remain in quarantine following arrival, and then undergo a third PCR test on Day 3 after arrival, and a fourth PCR test on Day 7.

More information on the new regulations can be found in English on the Ministry of Health website, or by clicking here.