Photo Credit: Flash 90
Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel is planning to end the requirement for travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport to test for COVID-19, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. It comes as more tourists are arriving for the spring season, including Birthright Israel trips.

Currently, arriving passengers must take a test at their own expense.

Advertisement

New reports by Channel 12 and Walla indicate that the restriction could be lifted in early June.

Israel lifted its indoor-mask requirement last month, though the mandate has remained in hospitals throughout the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has continued to drop with 497 patients hospitalized.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePro-Israel Groups Say They Won’t Let UN ‘Kangaroo Court’ Go Unchallenged
Next articleJews Return to the Mountain, Muslim Violence Begins
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...