Israel is planning to end the requirement for travelers arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport to test for COVID-19, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. It comes as more tourists are arriving for the spring season, including Birthright Israel trips.

Currently, arriving passengers must take a test at their own expense.

New reports by Channel 12 and Walla indicate that the restriction could be lifted in early June.

Israel lifted its indoor-mask requirement last month, though the mandate has remained in hospitals throughout the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has continued to drop with 497 patients hospitalized.