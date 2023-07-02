Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Following numerous delays, the Metropolitan Tel Aviv light rail will start operating this month, officials at the Transport Ministry announced on Sunday. According to them, all the safety approvals have been granted, and the red line, which was scheduled to be launched in November 2022, will be launched during the month of July, connecting the coastal city of Bat Yam to Petah Tikvah.

The initial start date was October 2021, but the line was encumbered by numerous malfunctions, most notably its signaling and emergency braking.

The estimated overall cost of constructing the Red Line is NIS 18.7 billion ($5 billion).

The red line is 24 kilometers long, 12 of which go through an underground tunnel, and passes 33 stations in Petah Tikvah, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Bat Yam.

Transport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said: “I am glad that soon there will be a first step to solving the congestion in Gush Dan (Metropolitan Tel Aviv) when the Red Line will run there. If there are no special problems, soon the citizens of Israel will enjoy the line. The Transport Ministry under my leadership will do everything to promote the two remaining lines in Gush Dan as well as the connection of the entire State of Israel by heavy and light trains and other means of mass transportation.”

However, it should be noted that this is not yet the “final seal of approval” but merely an announcement that it should arrive soon. The red line will open for full operation only after the Transport Ministry gives it a final green light.