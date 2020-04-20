Photo Credit: Sharia Lotan, FB video screengrab

An employee at Ben Gurion International Airport with a gift for photography has decided to document the desolation wrought by the current global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sharia Lotan, who has been in charge of the Israel Airports Authority Transit and Information Systems for years, has been forced to confront the emptiness of the airport first-hand.

“Thirty-thousand employees in the past year took about 25 million people who flew to 200 different destinations from the most crowded, most fun and most alive place in the world there is,” he writes on his Facebook page.

“In one moment, everything was arrested, frozen. I spontaneously pulled out my phone and photographed my workplace that looks like such a scene from a horror movie, a real ghost city,” he writes.

“The place that was the liveliest, most wide-awake and happiest, has in the space of a moment become the saddest place in the country.”