Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Do Not Pass Go TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Do Not Pass Go By Jewish Press Staff - 13 Elul 5782 – September 9, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-do-not-pass-go/2022/09/09/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-do-not-pass-go/2022/09/09/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Flash90 Advertisement Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Terrorism Terrorists Fire at Two Cars in Samaria, Driver Injured as Shooting Incidents Escalate UK King Charles III Was Circumcised by Jewish Mohel, Cherishes UK Jews Latest News Stories Where Am I Where Am I: Do Not Pass Go Terrorism Terrorists Fire at Two Cars in Samaria, Driver Injured as Shooting Incidents Escalate On Campus / Education Academic Engagement Network’s Counter-Antisemitism Initiative Targets CUNY, Yale, Evergreen, Minn. U UK King Charles III Was Circumcised by Jewish Mohel, Cherishes UK Jews UK President Isaac Herzog Mourns the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Headline Police Prevent Mega Terror Attack in Heart of Tel Aviv News Briefs News Briefs Israel’s Chief Rabbis Implement the Prozbul Ahead of Rosh Hashana News Briefs President Isaac Herzog Speaks at the Munich Olympic Massacre 50th Anniversary Memorial Sponsored Post Enjoy the Most Amazing Sukkot in Jerusalem at the Ramada Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today On Campus / Education Academic Engagement Network’s Counter-Antisemitism Initiative Targets CUNY, Yale, Evergreen, Minn. U Police and Crime NYC Returns $19 Million Worth of Antiquities Seized from Michael Steinhardt IDF & Security Israeli Officials Push Back US Meddling with IDF’s Rules of Engagement Archaeology Intelligence Operation Retrieves Rare First Temple-Era Papyrus from Montana Something Random from the Week Report: UN Refugee Agency Accepted $50 Million from US-Designated Terrorist Group UN Mike Wagenheim