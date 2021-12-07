Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: White TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: White By Jewish Press Staff - 3 Tevet 5782 – December 7, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-white/2021/12/07/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-white/2021/12/07/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IDF & Security Israel Bombs Iranian Targets in Syria – Again – Then Shuts Down Hermon Ski Resort as Precaution Weather Snow Arrives on Israel’s Golan Heights Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Police and Crime Taglit-Birthright Founder Michael Steinhardt Banned for Life from Antiquities Trade, Must Return $70 Million in Stolen Treasures Conversion / Giyur Ben Gvir Pushing to Revert Law of Return to Include Only Halachically-Recognized Jews Latest News Stories US Boise Police Discover Anti-Semitic Graffiti near Anne Frank Memorial Where Am I Where Am I: White Police and Crime Taglit-Birthright Founder Michael Steinhardt Banned for Life from Antiquities Trade, Must Return $70 Million in Stolen Treasures Science and Tech TAU AI Tech Offers Speedy Identification of Patients at Risk for Serious Illness Conversion / Giyur Ben Gvir Pushing to Revert Law of Return to Include Only Halachically-Recognized Jews Science and Tech Friday the NY Times Attacks ‘Pegasus,’ Monday Israel Tightens Spyware Export Rules News Briefs News Briefs ‘Pro-Israel America’ Endorses Six Incumbent Legislators for 2022 Midterm Elections Jordan Jordanian Court Jails Hospital Director Over COVID-19 Deaths Due to Lack of Oxygen Sponsored Post Magen David Adom Forms Worldwide Jewish EMS Network with Hatzalah Orgs Sponsored Posts Ronni Strongin Recommended Today US Boise Police Discover Anti-Semitic Graffiti near Anne Frank Memorial Science and Tech TAU AI Tech Offers Speedy Identification of Patients at Risk for Serious Illness Science and Tech Friday the NY Times Attacks ‘Pegasus,’ Monday Israel Tightens Spyware Export Rules Sponsored Posts Magen David Adom Forms Worldwide Jewish EMS Network with Hatzalah Orgs Something Random from the Week Menorah Style – What’s Old Is New Features On The Jewish World Tsadik Kaplan