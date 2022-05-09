Photo Credit: The White House
U.S. President Joe Biden in the Treaty Room of the White House, Feb. 18, 2021

US President Joe Biden is mulling the option of making a good will gesture to the Palestinian Authority during his upcoming planned visit to Israel, according to a report Monday night by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

Advertisement

According to the report, Biden is considering the possibility of visiting eastern Jerusalem without an official Israeli presence along with him.

Such a move would be a direct slap in the face of the Israeli government and the people of Israel.

The idea of visiting the eastern section of the city – which includes the Old City of Jerusalem as well as multiple Arab neighborhoods – came up during preparatory meetings for the president’s visit next month.

The move would have concrete political implications, KAN 11 pointed out, since a visit by an American president to the eastern part of the capital could be seen as dividing Jerusalem and could even imply a non-recognition of Israeli sovereignty in that area.

Biden promised during his campaign to open a consulate for Palestinian Authority Arabs in eastern Jerusalem, a move opposed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as well as by Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGreece, Cyprus & US Condemn Terror Attacks on Israelis
Next articleReport: Israel Caves to Jordan’s Demands to Increase Waqf Authority on Temple Mount
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...