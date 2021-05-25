Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by David Lienemann

US President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet next month in Geneva, Switzerland for the first time since Biden entered the Oval Office.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that the two leaders are set to meet on June 16, at the end of Biden’s first trip to Europe as president.

The two leaders have known each other for years.

Psaki said the two presidents “will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship.”

Biden expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the US in April in response to last year’s SolarWinds cyber attack on US federal agencies and private firms, citing the Kremlin’s role in the hack. More than three dozen individuals and companies were sanctioned by the US as well.