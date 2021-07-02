Photo Credit: Google Maps
Shaloh House Jewish Day School in Brighton, Mass

A Chabad rabbi was stabbed multiple times in Boston on Thursday in an attack outside the Shaloh House Jewish Day School in Brighton Massachusetts, according to a report on Chabad.org.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski is in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by the assailant. The attacker, who was arrested by police, had a knife and gun on him at the time.

Advertisement

According to the report, the attacker held the rabbi at gunpoint and tried to force him into a car. The rabbi escaped to a nearby park, where the attacker stabbed him multiple times, before trying to flee after the rabbi caused a commotion trying to fight him off. The rabbi was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A summer day camp is being held in the Shaloh House, but most of the campers were not there at the time of the attack. The campers who were onsite were placed in lockdown.

Tehillim can be said for Shlomo ben Zlata Miriam.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Heart Wants…
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...