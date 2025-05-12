Photo Credit: Courtesy

Dual US-Israeli citizens Edan Alexander, set to be freed from Hamas captivity early Monday evening, will be greeted by his mother Yael when he walks into the Re’im military base.

Yael arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport from their home in Tenafly, New Jersey earlier in the day, accompanied by US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler.

The IDF has made its preparations for the Lone Soldier’s return: Once transferred to Red Cross personnel, Edan will be taken to IDF special forces inside Gaza, who will then escort him to the base near Re’im to reunite with his family and undergo initial medical and psychological evaluations.

From there, Edan will be flown to Sourasky Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv – unless he requires urgent care, in which case he will be taken directly to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva or Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. Both are Level 1 Trauma Care Centers.

‘We’re Coming for Them All’

Boehler denied rumors that the US has limited its interest solely to the release of American hostages from captivity.

“When President Trump told me to go get back every hostage, every Israeli, he wasn’t kidding,” the envoy said in an announcement on the El Al flight to Israel prior to landing. “We are going after every single hostage that there exists in all of Israel,” he said. “We’re coming for them all.”

Boehler added that the president “cares very much about all the hostages. I am here, and I am getting the hostages back; I’m not going to rest until they are all home, every single one.”

The envoy accompanied Alexander’s mother Yael on a helicopter to the Re’im military base to await the release of her son from the terrorists.

Depending upon his condition, American officials play to fly Idan to Qatar on Wednesday to meet with President Trump.

Qatar is at least partly responsible for Idan’s abduction and captivity, having unflinchingly advocated for the terrorists’ demands during negotiations since October 7, 2023, and generously hosted and supported the Hamas leadership for years.

