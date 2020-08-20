Photo Credit: US GOVT via Wikimedia

The FBI Records Vault, an official FBI Twitter account, on Wednesday afternoon tweeted a link to the bureau’s files on “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” the anti-Semitic work forged by the Czarist secret police in Russia that accuses Jews of striving for world domination.

Protocols of Learned Elders of Zion: https://t.co/BpI5Tc8oKc — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) August 19, 2020

The files include copies of the Protocols, some of which claim the work offers “proof that Communism is a Jewish world plot to enslave the gentiles and to seize power during the resulting chaos.”

The treasure trove of clandestine US anti-Semitism also includes letters received by the legendary FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover on said world domination.

To be fair, the collection includes a 1964 Senate Judiciary Committee report saying the Protocols are “crude and vicious nonsense.”

The unfortunate FBI tweet was followed by numerous satisfied responses from white supremacists declaring they have finally been vindicated.

It’s totally normal in a non-fascist country for federal law enforcement to tweet a link to its copy of a notorious & virulent anti-semitic propaganda work without any context for doing so, right?@FBI https://t.co/LhotLqAElE — Antifa International (@antifaintl) August 19, 2020

Earlier today FOIA materials were posted to the FBI’s Vault and FOIA Twitter account via an automated process without further outlining the context of the documents. We regret that this release may have inadvertently caused distress among the communities we serve. — FBI (@FBI) August 19, 2020