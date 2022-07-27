Photo Credit: David Weingarten
(illustrative)

The Federal Reserve raised its rate on Wednesday by 0.75 percentage points for the second month in a row in the largest single-meeting rate increase since 1994.

The Federal Open Market Committee decided following its two-day policy meeting to raise short-term borrowing rates to between 2.25 percent and 2.50 percent, comparable to the 2019 levels.

Advertisement

The move comes as America’s central bank attempts to blunt the growing likelihood of a recession.

In its announcement, the Fed noted, “Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” adding that it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”

The increase means it will cost more for Americans to obtain a mortgage, take out a loan, and purchase essentials for the family.

Last month the US inflation rate rose to 9.1 percent from 8.6 percent in May, the highest rate since November 1981.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHealth Ministry Warns Israelis to Expect ‘Extreme Heat’ in Coming Days
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...