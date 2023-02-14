Photo Credit: Nikki Haley / Twitter

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley officially announced Tuesday that she will run for the GOP nomination for president.

Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this! ? ?? pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Speaking in a video announcement posted on Twitter, Haley said bluntly, “It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants to America, is the first GOP candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump for the nomination as he works to make a comeback with his own candidacy.

But Trump, when asked, said that Haley had spoken with him while mulling the run, and he said that he told her if that was what she wanted to do, she should “follow her heart.”

In her Twitter announcement, Haley spoke about the various threats facing the nation, including those from foreign governments, and warned there are some who see America as vulnerable.

“They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me – I don’t put up with bullies and when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re hearing heels,” she said.