Photo Credit: Shachar Yuman / Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant left Israel on Saturday night for an official visit to Washington DC, at the invitation of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Gallant said this visit is his most critical and challenging trip yet, describing the upcoming talks as “critical for the future of the war.”

The minister is joined by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff Shachar Katz, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, and Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom.

Gallant is also scheduled for talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior presidential adviser Amos Hochstein, CIA chief William Burns and other senior US officials.

He is expected to “raise the unique areas of cooperation between the US and Israeli defense establishments, with an emphasis on force build-up efforts and power projection, while maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in the region,” his office said in a statement.

Speaking at the airport prior to departure, the minister emphasized that the United States remains Israel’s “most important and central ally,” adding that the relationship at this time is “crucial and perhaps more important than ever.”

Gallant said he plans to discuss developments on the southern and northern fronts, in Gaza and Lebanon.

“We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and in additional areas,” the minister said.

“The transition to ‘Phase 3’ in Gaza is of great importance. I will discuss this transition with US officials, touching on how it may enable additional things [to take place], and I know that we will achieve close cooperation with the US on this issue as well,” he added.

Gallant and Austin have maintained a close and cordial relationship despite the rocky road traveled by other Israeli officials with the Biden Administration.

The two defense leaders speak by phone several times a week.

