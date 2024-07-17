Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Gallant told US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in an overnight phone call that IDF operations in Gaza have led to “the conditions necessary to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages, which is the highest moral imperative at this time.”

The two men speak on a regular basis, usually once or twice a week at least.

Gallant provided Austin with an updated situation assessment regarding the southern arena that focused on recent IDF operations to detect and engage senior Hamas leadership.

Specifically, Gallant detailed the precise operation targeting Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, sometimes referred to as the “Osama bin Laden of Gaza.”

According to a statement from Gallant’s office, the defense minister emphasized that IDF operations in Gaza have led to the conditions necessary to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages, “which is the highest moral imperative at this time.”

The two men also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza : Gallant told his American counterpart that he recently ordered the construction of a temporary field hospital along the Gaza border to treat ill Gazan children.

In addition, Gallant and Austin discussed the situation on Israel’s northern border, where daily Hezbollah rocket, missile and explosive drone attacks continue to batter Israeli communities.

Gallant’s office said the minister “emphasized Israel’s determination to ensure the safe return of its northern communities to their homes, whether it be via agreement or other means.”

The two defense leaders also discussed the topics raised by the strategic consultative group currently meeting in the United States to further strengthen joint defense cooperation in the face of Iranian aggression.

