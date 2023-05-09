Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides will be stepping down from his job as ambassador this summer, according to a report by Amit Segal.

He already informed Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Andrew Sullivan of his intentions, during his recent visit to D.C.

Advertisement





He will be temporarily by his deputy, Stephanie Hallett.

Nides relationship with the current Israeli government has not been the best, to put it mildly.

Related articles:

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/israel/us-ambassador-boasts-of-ordering-netanyahu-around-as-i-tell-my-kids/2023/02/19/

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/israel/us-ambassador-to-israel-tom-nides-replaces-israeli-government-announces-new-hours-for-allenby-crossing/2023/04/02/

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/israel/lapid-didnt-let-un-envoy-erdan-speak-against-russia-at-the-assembly-us-ambassador-praised-him-anyway/2022/03/03/

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/ambassador-nides-dined-with-head-to-head-war-advocate-former-convict-ehud-olmert/2023/04/02/

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/eye-on-palestine/can-amichai-chikli-help-rid-ambassador-nides-of-his-delusions/2023/03/01/

https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/opinions/the-bumbling-ambassador-nides-in-israel/2023/03/05/

https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/watch-us-ambassador-to-peace-now-the-idea-of-settlement-growth-infuriates-me/2022/03/16/

Nides was previously the managing director and vice-chairman of Morgan Stanley. He served as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources under Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Nides is the son of Shirley and Arnold Nides from Duluth, Minnesota. His late father, who owned Nides Finance—a national consumer finance company, was president of the Duluth Temple Israel and the Duluth Jewish Federation.