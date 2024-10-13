Photo Credit: DoD photo by the Missile Defense Agency

The United States will send Israel Terminal High Altitude Area Defense batteries (THAAD) to intercept ballistic missiles, according to the IDF Spokesperson. This system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, such as those launched from Iran recently, would significantly strengthen Israel’s ability to defend itself against the estimated 1,000 ballistic missiles in Iran’s arsenal. This is the same system that intercepted a rocket fired by the Houthis into the United Arab Emirates during President Herzog’s visit on December 5, 2022.

The THAAD system was provided to Israel in early March as part of a month-long joint exercise of the United States and Israel. This delivery includes not only the equipment but also US personnel who will assist in developing operational procedures for Israel’s air defense technology across the nation.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, THAAD is designed to shoot down short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase (descent or reentry) by intercepting with a hit-to-kill approach. It was developed in response to Iraq’s Scud missile attacks during the Gulf War in 1991. The THAAD interceptor carries no warhead, relying instead on its kinetic energy of impact to destroy the incoming missile.

Before to the deployment of THAAD, Israel’s air defense strategy was dependent on three systems: the long-range Arrow, the medium-range David’s Sling, and the short-range Iron Dome. Unfortunately, these systems were unable to successfully intercept a significant onslaught of some 180 Iranian missiles during the most recent assault, on October 1.

Sometimes called Kinetic Kill technology, the THAAD missile destroys missiles by colliding with them, using hit-to-kill technology, like the Patriot PAC-3. This is unlike the Patriot PAC-2 which carried only an explosive warhead detonated using a proximity fuse. THAAD missiles have an estimated range of 125 miles and can reach an altitude of 93 miles. A THAAD battery consists of at least six launcher vehicles, each equipped with eight missiles, with two mobile tactical operations centers (TOCs) and the AN/TPY-2 ground-based radar (GBR).

It is estimated that a combined Israeli attack on Iran’s missile storage, together with the protection from the THAAD batteries would largely deny Iran the ability to retaliate effectively against an attack on its territory.

