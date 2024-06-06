Photo Credit: YoniW / Wikipedia / Public Domain

Lebanon Army soldiers shot and captured a gunman who attacked the US Embassy on Wednesday north of Beirut.

The Lebanese military said the assailant was a Syrian national. He was taken to a hospital, in custody, after being shot.

The US confirmed that the embassy staff, and the facility itself, were unharmed.

There are multiple security checkpoints around the Embassy compound at some distance from the entrance. According to local media, a shootout near the mission, in the Beirut suburb of Aukar, lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Photos of the incident showed the attacker wearing a black vest marked with the words “Islamic State’ written in Arabic, along with the English letters “IS.”

The Lebanese army said it would increase security in the area and on the roads leading to the site.

The US Embassy in Lebanon has been attacked before.

Last September a Lebanese national opened fire at the Embassy but was immediately detained by Lebanese security forces. There were no injuries.

In 1983, 63 people were killed when Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists bombed the embassy, which at that time was in central Beirut.

Following the attack, the embassy was moved to Aukar, north of the city, but it was nevertheless bombed again in September 1984.