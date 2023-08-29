Photo Credit: US House Office of Photography / Wikimedia / public domain

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), a longtime friend of Israel, announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer. I have now begun treatment, which will… — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 29, 2023

In a statement posted to Twitter, Scalise wrote:

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” he wrote, adding, “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

Scalise, 57, expressed gratitude that the cancer was detected “this early” and is “treatable.”

“I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” he wrote.

The latter statement was an oblique reference to the wounds he suffered after he was among the victims of a mass shooting that took place June 14, 2017, during a practice session for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia.

Six people were shot, including Scalise, who was serving at the time as the House Majority Whip. The GOP lawmaker was hit once in the left hip but was critically injured.

About nine months after the shooting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Scalise an IDF Paratrooper’s red beret in appreciation of his support for Israel. Scalise noted that Netanyahu had called him as soon as he heard about the shooting.

Three years ago, Scalise signed his name along with 108 other House members on a letter sent to Netanyahu affirming their support for the US-Israel alliance and committing to support Israel’s right to make sovereign decisions to ensure defensible borders.

Scalise, who has been a strong, longtime friend of Israel, has undergone multiple surgeries since the attack.

6 years ago today a leftist gunman attacked me and my colleagues on a baseball field because we're Republicans. It's been a long road back—but we're determined to keep playing and never let that gunman win. Tonight we'll play another Congressional Baseball Game for Charity! pic.twitter.com/OVdRCAkzIf — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2023

On June 14 this year, Scalise reflected on the event in a tweet, writing, “It’s been a long road back – but we’re determined to keep playing and never let that gunman win.”