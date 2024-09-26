Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), chair of the House Ways and Means Committee wrote to Daniel Werfel, commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, on Tuesday calling for an investigation of nine nonprofits that he said are “fueling chaos, illegal conduct and antisemitic activity.”

Smith also wrote that the IRS should revoke the tax-exempt status of the nonprofits, which he said are tied to terrorism, support illegal activities in the United States or fail “to operate for stated exempt purposes.”

“American taxpayers are rightfully outraged by what has transpired on American college campuses this past year, and they are even more disgusted to learn their tax dollars have subsidized the groups organizing this illegal activity at home and potentially terrorist organizations overseas,” Smith stated.

“The evidence uncovered by the Ways and Means Committee strongly suggests that several American tax-exempt organizations are operating outside of their tax-exempt purpose, fueling antisemitic activities, breaking multiple laws and fueling hate and chaos in America,” he added. “The Biden-Harris administration must waste no time in revoking these organizations’ tax-exempt status or risk sending the message that this type of behavior is permissible under our tax code.”

The committee chair sent eight letters—totaling 111 pages—about nine nonprofits: Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation, American Muslims for Palestine, Alliance for Global Justice, Islamic Relief USA, Jewish Voice for Peace, The People’s Forum, Tides Foundation, United Hands Relief and Westchester Peace Action Committee Foundation.

Smith added that “tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a right, and in exchange, organizations must operate for stated exempt purposes.”

