US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addressed the confusion over President Donald Trump’s inconsistent statements on Iran’s nuclear program in a Saturday night interview with Channel 14 political correspondent Tamir Morag.

Mike Huckabee, 70, the 29th United States ambassador to Israel, a Baptist minister, in 1992 ran for his first political office, Governor of Arkansas, and lost. It was also the year a former governor of Arkansas, one Bill Clinton, was elected President of the United States. One year later, in a special election, Huckabee won the post of Arkansas lieutenant governor, the second Republican since Reconstruction to serve as Arkansas lieutenant governor. In 1996, the Democratic governor was convicted of arranging $3 million in fraudulent loans, and Huckabee replaced him. In 1998, Huckabee was elected to a full term as governor. He served through 2007. While attempting, and failing, to receive the Republican party’s presidential nomination, Huckabee prospered as a television commentator and best-selling author.

This year, Huckabee was appointed US Ambassador to Israel by President Trump. Huckabee has been married to Janet McCain since May 25, 1974.

ON IRAN

Tamir Morag: In the last 24 hours, there’s been some confusion in Israel regarding seemingly contradictory statements by President Trump, particularly concerning Iran. He told you in a podcast that Iran’s centrifuges would be dismantled “in a friendly or unfriendly manner,” but shortly after, he said the US hadn’t yet decided whether to allow Iran to enrich uranium. Can you clarify the administration’s position?

Ambassador Mike Huckabee: What I would say is this: when the President makes statements, always take the strongest one as the most likely. If I were Iran, I’d believe him when he says, “You’re not going to have nuclear capability.” That’s a consistent position he’s held. He’s even used the term “dismantlement.” When asked recently if Israel might drag the US into a war, he said, “Nobody’s going to drag us into anything. But if Iran doesn’t stop its nuclear ambitions, we won’t be dragged in—we’ll lead.” That’s the most reliable reflection of where the administration stands.

ON THE HOUTHIS

Morag: Regarding the Houthis, it appears there were negotiations between them and the US that Israel wasn’t informed about. That has raised concerns here, especially since the Houthis continue to attack Israeli ships. Was Israel sidelined?

Huckabee: What happened this week was quite straightforward. There was no formal agreement or peace treaty. The Houthis said, “We don’t want to target your ships anymore, just stop firing at us.” The US responded, “If you leave us alone, we’ll leave you alone—for now.” It wasn’t done to surprise Israel, and I can categorically say there was no intent to sideline anyone. Israel, in fact, took decisive action this week—destroying infrastructure used by the Houthis in Yemen.

We need to separate two issues: one is ensuring American ships are no longer being targeted; the other is the broader threat the Houthis pose to Israel. The President is very aware of that. He knows there are 700,000 Americans living in Israel, and if any of them are harmed, all bets are off.

Morag: Is the understanding with the Houthis limited to American vessels, or does it apply more broadly to international shipping?

Huckabee: As far as I know, it certainly applies to US ships—those were the primary targets causing concern. The Houthis were attacking American vessels, and the President made it clear they had to stop. Interestingly, the Houthis seemed to take him more seriously than the Iranians have done. The Iranians would do well to take President Trump very seriously, especially if they’re considering harming Israel or the United States.

ON GAZA

Morag: Egypt has suffered heavily from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, yet has been reluctant to cooperate on President Trump’s Gaza plan. Is there any update regarding Egypt or other countries’ roles in evacuating civilians from Gaza?

Huckabee: I think it’s unfair to say Egypt hasn’t been helpful. They’ve worked diligently to help end the hostage crisis, which is in everyone’s interest—America’s, Israel’s, and others. Egypt has also tried to persuade Hamas to act in its own best interest. At the same time, Egypt has real concerns. They don’t want a flood of refugees, and I understand that. But long-term, the people of Gaza will need the freedom to leave and find new opportunities elsewhere—there are countries in the world that need workers and would welcome them. Sadly, Gaza has become unlivable, and that is entirely due to Hamas.

Morag: Before his second term began, President Trump said the “gates of hell” would open on Gaza if hostages weren’t released by Inauguration Day. Now, we’re hearing him speak about humanitarian aid. Has he lost patience with Israel?

Huckabee: Not at all. The President is not disappointed in Israel. He understands the extremely difficult position Israel is in—dealing with hostages and with Hamas, which refuses to be humane or reasonable. His anger is directed at Hamas, not Israel.

When he speaks about the “gates of hell,” he means Hamas has no future. He’s said clearly: if Hamas thinks it can survive this, dig in, and remain a governing force in Gaza, they are wrong. He has seen the horrific videos recorded by the terrorists themselves. Once you’ve seen those atrocities, you can’t unsee them. There’s no path forward for Hamas. There’s no future in which anyone should talk about peace with them.

ON THE HOSTAGES

Morag: Israel has made major concessions to try to free hostages. Do you think the US would do the same in a similar situation?

Huckabee: The US will follow Israel’s lead in the hostage situation. We have Americans we want released as well, and that remains a top priority. But we also recognize that it was Israel that was attacked on October 7th. The largest number of victims were Israelis, and we’re not going to second-guess Israel’s decisions. The previous administration would sometimes say, “We support Israel,” and then criticize the way they fought the war. You don’t hear that from President Trump. He respects Israel’s sovereignty and the difficult choices it faces. We believe Israel wants both the hostages returned and Hamas permanently removed from Gaza.

ON TRUMP’S VISIT

Morag: President Trump is expected to visit the region next week, though not Israel. Is the US moving forward with expanding the Abraham Accords without Israel?

Huckabee: No, that’s impossible. You can’t expand the Abraham Accords without Israel. The whole point is to build peace and cooperation between Israel and its former adversaries. Any expansion will absolutely involve Israel—that’s the foundation of the accords.

ON HUCKABEE AND ERETZ ISRAEL

Morag: Finally, I’d like to ask you about your recent visit to Judea and Samaria. You seem to have a deeply personal bond with Israel that goes beyond diplomacy. Can you tell us more about that?

Huckabee: It absolutely does go beyond politics. It stems from my first visit here 52 years ago, in 1973, just before the Yom Kippur War. I came as a teenager and fell in love with the land and its people. I came to believe that Israel is a place created by God for His people—a land of divine purpose.

My recent visit to Shiloh wasn’t meant to be symbolic. For me, it was about visiting one of the most sacred biblical sites—the home of the Tabernacle for 369 years, and where Hannah prayed for Samuel. It was humbling.

I’ve been here more than 100 times since that first visit, and my love for this land has only deepened. Now, to be here as ambassador is both a responsibility and a profound personal honor.

